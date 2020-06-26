Let the people go to beaches and parks, DA asks govt

With the new regulations, amended and gazetted by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday evening, allowing cinemas, restaurants, theatres and casinos to operate , the Democratic Alliance (DA) says some of them “remains illogical and not backed by any scientific data”.

In a statement on Friday, DA MP Haniff Hoosen called for the reopening of public spaces such as beaches and parks, subjected to the strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures.

“Late yesterday, the minister released regulations which confirm the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago. These new regulations allow for certain entertainment and social establishments such as restaurants and casinos to begin operations with strict enforcement of Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Whilst these additional regulations will assist the growth of our failing economy, it still does not explain government’s rationale for the continued closure of open public spaces such as beaches, parks and swimming areas,” he said.

READ MORE: New regulations on restaurants welcome but incomplete, say restaurateurs

Hoosen said the DA welcomed the opening of more sectors of the struggling economy in accordance with correct health and safety protocols in place.

“We do, however, question the reasoning behind the continued ban of people using spaces like beaches and parks to exercise.

“In our view, the closure of open public spaces such as beaches and parks are having the opposite effect of the intended purpose. In cities such as Durban and Cape Town, thousands of residents are forced to squeeze onto the beach promenade, but may not dare to set a foot in the beach for fear of prosecution,” he added.

The MP further said the opening up of the beaches will assist in contributing towards better social distancing and thus providing further protection to citizens.

“The same principle applies to other public open spaces such as parks and picnic sites. During a recent Cogta portfolio committee meeting, Minister Dlamini-Zuma, undertook to consult with the portfolio committee prior to the drafting of new regulations.

“We urge the minister to do what is right and give consideration to these additional measures,” he said.

ALSO READ: Covid-19: Government says it won’t track your phone without permission

The following activities may not yet take place:

Gyms and fitness centres.

Sports grounds and swimming pools.

Contact sports and training.

Fetes and bazaars.

Night clubs.

Beaches and public parks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.