Kaya FM temporarily closes premises due to Covid-19 outbreak

Kaya FM has temporarily closed its premises in Johannesburg following a confirmed Covid-19 case among staff.

“Our company of 97 employees have been informed, and we as a company are managing the potential for further exposure pending the results of other employee’s tests,” said a press statement.

The Kaya FM building will be temporarily closed while a deep cleansing process is carried out until further notice.

Essential staff members have been advised to self-isolate and quarantine while working from home.

The company is facilitating testing for staff members and contact tracing for those who may have been exposed to anyone with positive results.

From the beginning of the lockdown, Kaya FM has been taking additional measures to ensure the health of employees and preserve the ability to operate.

Management implemented a rotational system to only allow essential workers into the building, and presenters like Thabo “Tbose” Mokwele have been presenting their shows from home.

According to the statement, systems have been put in place to ensure that all Kaya FM shows, news and sports will be broadcast remotely until further notice.

The objective is to keep to our regular programming as much as possible.

Kaya FM MD Greg Maloka said: “I have every confidence in the protocols that have been put in place by our management team, and our teams’ superior capabilities to ensure the safety of our employees without interrupting our ability to broadcast the latest updates to Afropolitans.

The Kaya FM family is our number one priority; we will get through this together as a company, and as a society at large”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.