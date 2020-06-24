Another school and Eastern Cape municipality close after Covid-19 cases

A municipality in the Eastern Cape had to immediately close its offices after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. The employee is in self-isolation.

In a statement, the Matatiel local municipality said all staff working at the building “have been released as a precautionary measure”.

The municipality said it would follow all the Covid-19 protocols, which include testing employees and the decontamination of the two affected buildings before staff can return to work.

The municipality said the closure has affected its public safety services, including fire and rescue, waste management, EPWP, licensing and law enforcement.

Acting municipal manager Vuyo Mlokothi said the process of tracing persons who may have been in contact with the employee who tested positive is underway and that these contacts will be tested and “monitored accordingly”.

“We would like to wish our affected employee a speedy recovery and pledge to offer all the necessary support,” Mlokothi said, further encouraging other employees to work from home until it is safe to return to work.

Mayor Momelezi Mbedla urged residents to adhere to the Covid-19 precautionary measures which include regular washing of hands, staying at home and wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, another school in the province has had to be closed after a Grade 12 pupil and a member of the staff tested positive for Covid-19.

News24 reports that West Bank Senior Secondary School in King William’s Town was closed on Tuesday.

This comes after 204 learners and hostel assistants at Makaula Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca, Eastern Cape, tested positive for Covid-19.

The department of basic education has said that safety in schools would be a priority as other grades prepare to go back to class on 6 July.

On 6 July, pre-Grade R, Grade R, Grade 1, Grade 2, Grade 3, Grade 6, Grade 10 and Grade 11 are expected to go back to school.

The department said schools of skills’ years 2 and 3 and schools for learners with severe intellectual disabilities (SID) will also resume classes on the date.

Schools for learners with severe and profound intellectual disabilities (LSPID), year 1 to 3, and autistic learners junior group (below 13 years) and final year (18 years and above) will also resume.

According to the department, the institutes of learning may be permitted to deviate from the phased return to school in respect of specific grades or dates, provided that they comply with the minimum health, safety and social distancing measures and requirements on Covid-19.

The department said they would continue to monitor the return of learners to school, with a sharp focus on safety for all.

Education Minister Angie Motshekga said: “We will continue to work hard in schools to make sure that we protect our learners, teachers and employees within schools. It is important to work together to ensure that we beat the virus.”

The minister said the department was doing everything in its power to ensure all schools are Covid-19 compliant before they receive learners.

“What is also important is to ensure that even during schools hours and beyond, we stick to the basic requirements of wearing a mask, sanitising, washing hands and physical distancing,” the minister said.

She urged members of the community to desist from visiting schools, as this also increases the risk for more infections.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

