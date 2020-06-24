Covid-19 24.6.2020 11:11 am

Pensioner erroneously paid R4.7m from Covid-19 relief fund

Citizen reporter
It was reported that the UIF managed to recover about R4.6 million of the money as the pensioner had already spent about R100,000 of it at the time he was tracked down.

A pensioner has reportedly been paid R4.7 million by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) as Covid-19 relief.

The Sowetan reported that the 65-year-old Hammanskraal based pensioner, a retired bus driver, was paid the funds which were supposed to be paid to 1,000 of his former co-workers at Unitrans.

The publication reported that UIF could not explain how the R4.7 million was paid to the pensioner on 25 April instead of it being paid to the company.

The bus company the retiree worked for had enquired to UIF about its application for Covid-19 relief when it was learned that the payment had been made to the 65-year-old.

At the time, the pensioner had already spent about R100,000 of the R4.7 million.

UIF spokesperson, Makhosonke Buthelezi reportedly would not say how the money was recovered and would not explain why a case was not opened.

Buthelezi told the publication that the Covid-19 relief fund will be paid to the bus company once an investigation has been concluded.

The Asset forfeiture unit recently froze accounts linked to R5 million in Covid-19 UIF Temporary Employees Relief Scheme (Ters).

The money was allegedly paid into a wrong account before several transfers were made to other accounts in order to launder the money.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

