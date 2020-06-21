More than 4500 new Covid-19 infections, 53 more deaths

The latest Covid-19 statistics as of 21 June 2020 showed a total number of 97 302 confirmed cases, which is an increase of 4621 since Saturday.

There were 53 more deaths, bringing the total number to 1930, with a 53% recovery rate, bringing the total number of recovered up to 51 608.

27 of the deaths were in the Western Cape, 17 in the Eastern Cape, 8 in Gauteng, and 1 in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the statistics released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, 1 328 060 have been conducted.

#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 21 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/quzXXi4Epg — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 21, 2020

