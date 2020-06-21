Breaking News 21.6.2020 09:27 pm

More than 4500 new Covid-19 infections, 53 more deaths

Citizen Reporter
BREAKING NEWS
More than 4500 new Covid-19 infections, 53 more deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Covid-19 death toll is inching ever closer to the 2000 mark, while infections also show a big increase

The latest Covid-19 statistics as of 21 June 2020 showed a total number of 97 302 confirmed cases, which is an increase of 4621 since Saturday.

There were 53 more deaths, bringing the total number to 1930, with a 53% recovery rate, bringing the total number of recovered up to 51 608.

27 of the deaths were in the Western Cape, 17 in the Eastern Cape, 8 in Gauteng, and 1 in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the statistics released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, 1 328 060 have been conducted.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 cases rise to 45,973, 44 more deaths reported 6.6.2020
India virus deaths pass 1,000, but low toll puzzles experts 29.4.2020
Italy reports 651 new virus deaths, as toll nears 5,500 22.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General ATM user loses R53K, bank ‘won’t pay back my money’

Parliament Govt to reset economy and economic structure – Ramaphosa

World Facebook pulls Trump ads which used Nazi symbol

News Topless official in hot water with public works department 

Politics An apology to Mbeki, and accusations of a coup to Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition