Port Elizabeth 10111 line interrupted after cop tests positive

The Port Elizabeth 10111 call centre and Cluster Operational Command Centre (COCC) have been temporarily closed after a police officer tested positive for Covid-19.

The closure will affect the full operation of the centre that serves the entire Nelson Mandela Bay metro, including Port Elizabeth, Motherwell and Uitenhage.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said a space had been identified in the same building to operate the emergency lines until the main centre was decontaminated.

The COCC would be operating from the Public Order Policing premises in Struandale, he added.

“The communities are informed that the 10111 lines are limited and are advised to contact the police station in their locality for non-emergency matters. Due to the limited availability of lines, they need to be utilised for emergency situations.”

Once the centre has been decontaminated, residents will be informed of its reopening.

Police management has apologised for any inconvenience that may arise.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.