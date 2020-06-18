Covid-19 18.6.2020 01:31 pm

EFF: Ramaphosa ‘incoherent’ and ‘divorced from logic’

Citizen reporter
EFF: Ramaphosa ‘incoherent’ and ‘divorced from logic’

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Jacques Nellis

Easing of the lockdown regulations “has made the entire effort irrational and inconsistent”, the red berets said.

The EFF has come out guns blazing against the relaxation of lockdown regulations, accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of “conceding to the demands of white monopoly capital.”

The EFF’s official statement on Thursday morning in wake of the president’s address, follows a scathing attack by its deputy president, Floyd Shivambu on Twitter.

He wrote: “FOUR THOUSAND AND SEVENTY EIGHT cases in ONE DAY, the apartheid collaborator, a puppet of the white capitalist establishment is opening up the economy & allowing alcohol to freely flow. He’s determined to see many lives lost like he did in Marikana, all for the white economy.”

While Shivambu did not name “the apartheid collaborator” directly, the party – in it’s statement – was clear that it was not in favour of the lifting of regulations or the continued sale of alcohol.

“Ramaphosa’s statements on alcohol abuse while having sanctioned its sale, despite numerous pleas from the public, reveals an incoherent man who does not know what he is doing,” the statement reads.

The party said Ramaphosa has “divorced himself from logic” and has “essentially” ended the lockdown implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Easing of the lockdown regulations “has made the entire effort irrational and inconsistent”, the red berets said.

“As Ramaphosa stumbles in conceding to the demands of white monopoly capital, he undermines the very purpose of the lockdown,” the EFF said.

The party said it has been its consistent argument that relaxing the lockdown should be based on scientific evidence and in relation to a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases and related deaths.

“The incoherence of the Mennell’s project that occupies the office of the president is precisely because he bases the reopening of the economy on profit orientated interests and not on the protection of life,” the statement reads.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Muvhango following all precautions after Covid-19 exposure 18.6.2020
DA to pursue personal care services court case despite ban being lifted 18.6.2020
Cops in court for allegedly stealing alcohol during Level 4 lockdown 18.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Jeweller turns electronic waste into eye-catching pieces

Courts At last, alleged VBS Bank looters face court

Covid-19 Ramaphosa warns about booze and GBV, while reopening restaurants and hairdressers

World ‘Concrete evidence’ that Madeleine McCann is dead: German prosecutor

World Sweden’s coronavirus consensus cracks as deaths top 5,000


today in print

Read Today's edition