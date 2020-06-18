EFF: Ramaphosa ‘incoherent’ and ‘divorced from logic’

The EFF has come out guns blazing against the relaxation of lockdown regulations, accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of “conceding to the demands of white monopoly capital.”

The EFF’s official statement on Thursday morning in wake of the president’s address, follows a scathing attack by its deputy president, Floyd Shivambu on Twitter.

He wrote: “FOUR THOUSAND AND SEVENTY EIGHT cases in ONE DAY, the apartheid collaborator, a puppet of the white capitalist establishment is opening up the economy & allowing alcohol to freely flow. He’s determined to see many lives lost like he did in Marikana, all for the white economy.”

While Shivambu did not name “the apartheid collaborator” directly, the party – in it’s statement – was clear that it was not in favour of the lifting of regulations or the continued sale of alcohol.

“Ramaphosa’s statements on alcohol abuse while having sanctioned its sale, despite numerous pleas from the public, reveals an incoherent man who does not know what he is doing,” the statement reads.

The party said Ramaphosa has “divorced himself from logic” and has “essentially” ended the lockdown implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Easing of the lockdown regulations “has made the entire effort irrational and inconsistent”, the red berets said.

“As Ramaphosa stumbles in conceding to the demands of white monopoly capital, he undermines the very purpose of the lockdown,” the EFF said.

The party said it has been its consistent argument that relaxing the lockdown should be based on scientific evidence and in relation to a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases and related deaths.

“The incoherence of the Mennell’s project that occupies the office of the president is precisely because he bases the reopening of the economy on profit orientated interests and not on the protection of life,” the statement reads.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

