WATCH: Pres. Cyril Ramaphosa says hospitality industry, cinemas and hairdressers can reopen

Cabinet has decided to ease restrictions on restaurants, hotels and guest houses, and other hospitality services.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his address to the country on the latest developments in the continued lockdown due to Covid-19, also announced that cinemas and theatres will be allowed to reopen, as well as casinos, hairdressers, and non contact sports will be allowed to resume, as long as they adhere to “specific and stringent safety requirements”.

The exact dates for each of the above-mentioned activities and the measures required will be announced in due course.

“We have taken this decision with due care and seriousness, appreciating the risks associated with each activity and the measures needed to mamage those risks. Altogether these industries employ well over half a million people and this is the number of people they employed before the lockdown,” he said. “We have had to think about these people who are employed in these industries and those who depend on them for their livelihoods.”

Government’s response will now focus on dealing with infection hotspots, through the deployment of multidiciplinary intervention teams, increased testing, and screening.

There will however be a shift to more targeted testing, prioritising those in hospitals, healthcare workers, the elderly, and those in hotspots, as the shortage of test kits worldwide worsens.

Ramaphosa, said government is using ”every avenue available to increase testing capacity and improve turnaround time”.

This includes the use of a single continental market place for African countries, which provides test kits and other critical medical supplies.

In the three weeks prior to the implementation of the national lockdown, infections doubled every two days, but the lockdown bought the country some much needed time, by extending that time to 15 days during level 5, and 12 days at present.

This allowed government to implement several precautionary measures in the country’s health system.

After 100 days, he warned that we are still only at the start of the epidemic, and it may yet be with us for a while to come.

The president says that as the country continues to open, the risk will naturally increase, but emphasised that infection is by no means inevitable”, especially if people continue to adhere to social distancing measures and the wearing of masks in public.

He warned that medical experts have advised against the use of devices such as personal fumigation tunnels and sprays, as these could be harmful.

