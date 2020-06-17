CCMA temporarily closes Tshwane and North West offices after Covid-19 positive case

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) announced on Wednesday that its offices in Tshwane, Gauteng, and some in the North West have been temporarily closed after some staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the CCMA said the closure of the regional offices in Tshwane and the North West was regrettable following “another positive case of Covid-19”.

The CCMA staff member who tested positive for the disease has sought medical attention and is in isolation, the statement reads.

“CCMA staff members who may have been in contact with the affected staff member in these offices have also been advised to seek medical attention and quarantine.”

The CCMA Tshwane regional office at CCMA Towers, first floor, 345 Pretorius Street, Pretoria and the Rustenburg office based on the first floor of CCMA House. 43-45, Boom Street, will be temporarily closed and will be disinfected and sanitised during the closure, the statement reads.

The closure means all hearings set for Wednesday and Thursday will be rescheduled and further communication will be made on the reopening of the offices on Friday.

Dear Users/Stakeholders Please note that due to the confirmed case of Covid19, our Tshwane and Rustenburg Offices are temporarily closed until further notice. We advise our Users to access CCMA service online, via https://t.co/tcQF7UczaX pic.twitter.com/EMrDLtjNcS — CCMA Official (@CCMA_SA) June 17, 2020

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

