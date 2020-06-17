Covid-19 17.6.2020 02:10 pm

CCMA temporarily closes Tshwane and North West offices after Covid-19 positive case

Citizen reporter
CCMA temporarily closes Tshwane and North West offices after Covid-19 positive case

A 3D print of a spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19, behind which is a model of the virus itself . National Institutes of Health/AFP/File/Handout

The CCMA says cases set to be heard at these offices on Wednesday and Thursday will be rescheduled and an update will be given on Friday.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) announced on Wednesday that its offices in Tshwane, Gauteng, and some in the North West have been temporarily closed after some staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the CCMA said the closure of the regional offices in Tshwane and the North West was regrettable following “another positive case of Covid-19”.

The CCMA staff member who tested positive for the disease has sought medical attention and is in isolation, the statement reads.

“CCMA staff members who may have been in contact with the affected staff member in these offices have also been advised to seek medical attention and quarantine.”

The CCMA Tshwane regional office at CCMA Towers, first floor, 345 Pretorius Street, Pretoria and the Rustenburg office based on the first floor of CCMA House. 43-45, Boom Street, will be temporarily closed and will be disinfected and sanitised during the closure, the statement reads.

The closure means all hearings set for Wednesday and Thursday will be rescheduled and further communication will be made on the reopening of the offices on Friday.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Guide to improve your helpers safety while traveling to work and at work 17.6.2020
IFP writes to Sisulu to urgently intervene as some KZN municipalities enter third week without water 17.6.2020
China cancels flights, classes over new outbreak as India deaths soar 17.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Police make arrest in Tshegofatso Pule case

Business News Reopen tourism to ‘save what’s left of the industry’

Motoring News Finally out: Mazda removes covers from all-new BT-50

Courts Highveld’s air quality so bad that UN wants to join SA court case

Business News SAA business rescue plan wants R10bn from govt


today in print

Read Today's edition