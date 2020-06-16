Message that cigarettes are going back on sale this week is fake news

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) have debunked a Whatsapp message claiming that cigarettes will go back on the shelves on Wednesday.

Fita say the message, which has been widely circulated, is incorrect and is misleading.

The Association is currently locked in a court battle with government over the ban on cigarettes.

The fake message claims the courts have now given the OK for the ban to be lifted, despite the ongoing court case which has seen the government argue in favour of the ban, claiming that smokers are more likely to get a serious case of Covid-19.

We have been made aware of a number communications doing the rounds on different social media platforms claiming that the Pretoria High Court has made a ruling on the @fita_sa #CigaretteBan matter. This is not correct and is misleading. pic.twitter.com/tEotax19G3 — FITA (@fita_sa) June 15, 2020

