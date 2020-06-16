Covid-19 16.6.2020 01:33 pm

Message that cigarettes are going back on sale this week is fake news

Citizen reporter


Fita says a Whatsapp message claiming that the courts have now said its OK to sell cigarettes is simply wrong.

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) have debunked a Whatsapp message claiming that cigarettes will go back on the shelves on Wednesday.

Fita say the message, which has been widely circulated, is incorrect and is misleading.

The Association is currently locked in a court battle with government over the ban on cigarettes.

The fake message claims the courts have now given the OK for the ban to be lifted, despite the ongoing court case which has seen the government argue in favour of the ban, claiming that smokers are more likely to get a serious case of Covid-19.

