88 more deaths as Covid-19 cases reach 73 533

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize briefs media about South Africa's plans to fight the coronavirus before it reaches our shores, at the Southern Sun OR Tambo in Kempton Park, 1 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Western Cape accounted for 73 of the daily deaths, Gauteng 6 and the Eastern Cape 9.

Health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has released the latest statistics on the extent of the Coronavirus’ spread across the country, indicating an increasing upward trend in positive cases and resulting deaths.

Another 88 people have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 1 568 – a mortality rate of 2.1%.

To date 73 533 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and recoveries stand at 39 867 (54,2%).

