88 more deaths as Covid-19 cases reach 73 533

Health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has released the latest statistics on the extent of the Coronavirus’ spread across the country, indicating an increasing upward trend in positive cases and resulting deaths.
Another 88 people have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 1 568 – a mortality rate of 2.1%.
The Western Cape accounted for 73 of the daily deaths, Gauteng 6 and the Eastern Cape 9.
To date 73 533 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and recoveries stand at 39 867 (54,2%).
