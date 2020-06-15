Over 17 million people screened for Covid-19 at community level

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize says over 17 million people have been screened for Covid-19 at a community level.

The minister also said on Monday, that approximately 1 million tests have been conducted in the process across the country.

“With a 5% hospitalisation rate, 0.8% critical care rate, 2% mortality rate and 56% recovery rate, South Africa has been cited as a leader in the Covid-19 outbreak response,” he said on Twitter.

Mkhize further said that testing backlog had been reduced from 101,000 to 57,034 as of 11 June.

As of Monday morning, South Africa’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 70,038, with deaths reaching 1,480 and recoveries totalling 38,531.

The increase in confirmed cases is the highest single daily jump, with 4,302 new infections confirmed.

There have been 57 more deaths, with 42 of these being in the Western Cape, 10 in the Eastern Cape, and five in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 38,531 recoveries represent a recovery rate of 56%.

According to the statistics released by Mkhize, 1,121,958 tests have been conducted in total.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would write to the minister to request that the Eastern Cape department of health be placed under administration due to the increasing Covid-19 case numbers in the province.

