Liquor traders arrested in KZN following violation of Covid-19 regulations

Two liquor traders, including a foreign national, have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) following an inspection by the provincial department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs (EDTEA) and law enforcement agencies to monitor the level of compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

MEC for EDTEA Nomusa Dube-Ncube said a foreign national, Grima Temesgen, was arrested in Taylor’s Halt, Pietermartizburg and charged for operating an unlicenced liquor outlet.

“About 761, 25 litres of liquor was seized,” she said.

In a separate incident in Ekhanyezeni area in Camperdown, an unlicenced liquor outlet was shut down and a suspect was arrested.

“Inspectors and law enforcement agencies seized 22.5 litres of liquor,” said Dube-Ncube.

The MEC reminded the province’s residents and 8000 liquor licence holders that Tuesday, 16 June, is a national public holiday, which means the sale of alcohol is prohibited.

She further noted that in terms of Section 44 (5) of the Disaster Management Regulations as amended on 28 May, “the sale of liquor is prohibited on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays.”

Dube-Ncube said over the past two weeks a total of 1 447 liquor traders across the province have been visited to inspect their buesinesses and enforce compliance with regulations.

“Notwithstanding challenges associated with the sale of alcohol during this period, the rate of compliance with Covid-19 regulations is improving daily.

“As we move forward, I wish to reiterate once again that where any licence holder is found to have violated any of the provisions contained in the regulations or the sale of liquor in terms of the KZN Liquor Licencing Act, the KZN liquor authority will recommend the suspension of the licence until the end of lockdown or for three months.”

The MEC said the following are some of the areas where liquor traders were found to have contravened regulations in the past week:

In Wembezi, Estcourt precinct/Loskop areas (uThukela District) – upon arrival of inspectors and law enforcement agencies, a liquor outlet was left abandoned and consequently shut down;

In Bergville (uThukela District) – Two liquor outlets were shut down for selling expired liquor. Their liquor was collected and replaced by the supplier and were allowed to trade thereafter;

In Creighton (Harry Gwala District) one liquor outlet was shut down for the violation of Covid-19 regulations – such as failure to ensure the availability of sanitiser, lack of social distancing and serving customers without masks.

The MEC said these inspections would continue throughout the corners of the province on Monday and Tuesday and over the coming weeks.

“I pause to express my appreciation to law enforcement agencies across all levels for working with inspectors from the entity – KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority and the department’s Business Regulations Unit.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.