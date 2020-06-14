Covid-19 cases increase by 4302 in one day, & 57 deaths

As of Sunday South Africa’s total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 70 038, with deaths reaching 1480 and recoveries totaling 38 531.

The increase in confirmed cases is the highest single daily jump, with 4302 new infections confirmed.

There has been 57 more deaths, with 42 of these being in the Western Cape, 10 in the Eastern Cape, and 5 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 38 531 recoveries represent a recovery rate of 55%. According to the statistics released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, 1 121 958 tests have been conducted in total.

#COVID19SouthAfrica Statistics as at 14 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/Yf0EMXvsZh — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 14, 2020

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 70 038, total number of deaths is 1480 and recoveries to date are 38 531 pic.twitter.com/NOWLwGOnMb — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 14, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.