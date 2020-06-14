Covid-19 14.6.2020 10:59 pm

Covid-19 cases increase by 4302 in one day, & 57 deaths

Citizen Reporter
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize Picture: Jacques Nelles

The country has seen another large increase in positive cases, with over 4300 new positive cases being confirmed on Sunday

As of Sunday South Africa’s total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 70 038, with deaths reaching 1480 and recoveries totaling 38 531.

The increase in confirmed cases is the highest single daily jump, with 4302 new infections confirmed.

There has been 57 more deaths, with 42 of these being in the Western Cape, 10 in the Eastern Cape, and 5 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 38 531 recoveries represent a recovery rate of 55%. According to  the statistics released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, 1 121 958 tests have been conducted in total.

