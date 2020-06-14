Covid-19 14.6.2020 07:36 pm

City of Tshwane closes three of its buildings due to Covid-19

News24Wire
City of Tshwane closes three of its buildings due to Covid-19

Tshwane. File image: iStock

The City’s head office, Tshwane House, Mini Munitoria in Mamelodi West and the Silverton Fire Station have been temporarily closed with immediate effect

Three City of Tshwane buildings will be closed from Monday until Thursday after employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The City’s head office, Tshwane House, Mini Munitoria in Mamelodi West and the Silverton Fire Station have been temporarily closed with immediate effect and will be reopen on Friday, the City said in a statement on Sunday.

Spokesperson for the City Selby Bokaba said that, over the next four days, employees from the affected buildings will work from home.

Contact tracing

“The interior of the buildings will be disinfected during the evacuation period to combat the spread of Covid-19 infectious risk emanating from the reported positive cases.

“All contacts will be traced and managed according to the Department of Health Covid-19 guidelines and protocols. Group Property Department and the Private Party will ensure adherence to the City of Tshwane’s Standard Operating Procedure on buildings with confirmed Covid-19 positive cases,” he said.

Head administrator Mpho Nawa said the City has a comprehensive workplace Covid-19 management plan in place, which is backed by protocols and guidelines.

“We will continue to take all precautionary measures aimed at protecting our employees as well as the public from contracting the coronavirus. We appeal to all the stakeholders to cooperate with us as we collectively deal with the pandemic to minimise its spread within the capital city,” Nawa said.

Bokaba said the City will ensure that services rendered at the three affected buildings will be redirected to other offices, to ensure the continuation of service delivery.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Eastern Cape mayor recovers from Covid-19 14.6.2020
Eastern Cape motorbikes designed to bring healthcare closer to people, says Ministry of Health 14.6.2020
14 KZN schools affected by Covid-19 to reopen on Monday 14.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar

Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments 

Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal


today in print

Read Today's edition