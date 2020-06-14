Eastern Cape mayor recovers from Covid-19

The Mayor of Engcobo Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape, Siyabulela Zangqa, has recovered from Covid-19.

In a statement on Sunday, the municipality said: “This has been scientifically proven by the results of the retesting conducted on the 10/06/2020. Having completed the self Isolation period, the mayor went for another test so as to be sure of his status before he joins the Ngcobo community he leads. Now he is ready tomorrow to resume his responsibilities.”

The municipality said Engcobo has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, stating that three councillors and 15 municipal employees had tested positive for Covid-19.

“All the reported contacts have been traced and tested. The municipality has arranged the testing of 100 employees and ten of those employees tested positive. The other 5 from the 15 employees went for private lab testing. The municipality has got one recovery,” the statement reads.

The Covid-19 positive individuals are in self-isolation, some at home and others in hospital, the municipality said.

“The municipality has opened all its offices as fumigation of offices and testing of employees have been done. To those that are still trapped by this virus, the municipality wishes to say, positive attitude and adherence to medical measures for self-isolation will make you overcome it. The institution and the mayor thank the entire Ngcobo community and stakeholders for the valuable support received since the outbreak of the virus in the municipality. To the community at large, please continue to stay at home, wear masks, keep the social distance and periodically sanitise yourselves. Together we can work to flatten the curve of the spread.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

