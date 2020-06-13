3809 new Covid-19 cases and 71 more deaths

As of Saturday, 13 June, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 65 736, with 1423 deaths recorded.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry of health reported a further 71 Covid-19 related deaths.

The Western Cape recorded a total of 40 605 and Gauteng 9897 cases and the Eastern Cape 9250.

The ministry said 1 087 887 tests have been conducted cumulatively with a total of 27 462 new tests.

“Regrettably, we report a further 71 Covid-19 related deaths: 36 from Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape, and 24 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 1 423 with a mortality rate of 2,2%. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The recoveries to date are 36 850- this translates to a recovery rate of 56%.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

