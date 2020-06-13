Covid-19 13.6.2020 09:36 pm

3809 new Covid-19 cases and 71 more deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize outside the entrance to The Ranch Resort where the repatriated South Africans from Wuhan have been quarantined, 13 March 2020, Polokwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Western Cape recorded a total of 40 605 cases, Gauteng 9897, and the Eastern Cape 9250

As of Saturday, 13 June, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 65 736, with 1423 deaths recorded.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry of health reported a further 71 Covid-19 related deaths.

The Western Cape recorded a total of 40 605 and Gauteng 9897 cases and the Eastern Cape 9250.

The ministry said 1 087 887 tests have been conducted cumulatively with a total of 27 462 new tests.

“Regrettably, we report a further 71 Covid-19 related deaths: 36 from Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape, and 24 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 1 423 with a mortality rate of 2,2%. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The recoveries to date are 36 850- this translates to a recovery rate of 56%.”

Graphic: @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter

