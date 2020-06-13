Tshwane Emergency Services station in Silverton closed following confirmed Covid-19 case

The Tshwane Emergency Services Department Station 4 in Silverton has been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

According to a statement from the City of Tshwane, the staff member decided to get tested and went into isolation after a family member in his household tested positive for the virus.

The staff member received his test results on Friday afternoon, confirming that had also contracted the virus.

According to the City, the staff member was asymptomatic as he was screened daily, passing the screening before entering the station.

PPEs

“The staff member wore appropriate personal protection equipment (PPE) daily,” City spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said.

“The closure of the station is also an opportunity to allow the building and emergency response resources to be sanitised and deep cleaned further; as much as it is done so consistently against the coronavirus risk.”

In the meantime, the rest of the staff working the same shift as the member who tested positive, have been placed in isolation and were tested for Covid-19.

“All contacts will be traced and managed accordingly as per the Department of Health guidelines,” Mabaso added.

“The City has a comprehensive workplace Covid-19 management plan, which is backed by expertly advised protocols and guidelines. We will continue to take all precautionary measures to protect our most important asset – our valuable staff as well as our residents – who look up to us for a diligent and professional service.”

“The Emergency Services Department will continue to respond to all emergency incidents reported in the areas covered by the closed station from surrounding Fire Stations. All life-threatening emergencies must be reported on the City’s toll free 107 emergency number.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.