1685 SAPS members test positive for Covid-19, 14 dead from the disease, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele has said that a total of 1685 members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) have tested positive for Covid-19, with 14 succumbing to the disease.

The minister said of that total, 1034 SAPS members in the Western Cape tested positive for Covid-19, with 119 in Gauteng, 186 in the Eastern Cape and 53 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele said eight SAPS members in the Western Cape had succumbed to the disease.

He passed his condolences to the families of those who had passed on due to Covid-19

The minister was on Saturday in Soweto monitoring compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

