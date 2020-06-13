Covid-19 13.6.2020 07:20 pm

1685 SAPS members test positive for Covid-19, 14 dead from the disease, says Cele

Citizen reporter
1685 SAPS members test positive for Covid-19, 14 dead from the disease, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Photo: Tracy Lee Stark.

The minister says 1034 SAPS members in the Western Cape tested positive for Covid-19.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has said that a total of 1685 members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) have tested positive for Covid-19, with 14 succumbing to the disease.

The minister said of that total, 1034 SAPS members in the Western Cape tested positive for Covid-19, with 119 in Gauteng, 186 in the Eastern Cape and 53 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele said eight SAPS members in the Western Cape had succumbed to the disease.

He passed his condolences to the families of those who had passed on due to Covid-19

The minister was on Saturday in Soweto monitoring compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tshwane Emergency Services station in Silverton closed following confirmed Covid-19 case 13.6.2020
Panyaza Lesufi tests negative for Covid-19 after scare 13.6.2020
Cele pleased with arrest after a woman’s body was found dumped under a tree in Dobsonville 13.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar

Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments 

Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal


today in print

Read Today's edition