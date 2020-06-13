1685 cops test positive for Covid-19, 14 dead from the disease, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele has said that a total of 1685 members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) have tested positive for Covid-19, with 14 succumbing to the disease.
The minister said of that total, 1034 SAPS members in the Western Cape tested positive for Covid-19, with 119 in Gauteng, 186 in the Eastern Cape and 53 in KwaZulu-Natal.
Cele said eight SAPS members in the Western Cape had succumbed to the disease.
He passed his condolences to the families of those who had passed on due to Covid-19
The minister was on Saturday in Soweto monitoring compliance with Covid-19 regulations.
(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.