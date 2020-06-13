Panyaza Lesufi tests negative for Covid-19 after scare

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi has tested negative for Covid-19, the Gauteng Department of Education announced on Saturday.

Lesufi tested for the virus on Tuesday and went into self-isolation after two staff members from the department’s offices in Johannesburg tested positive for Covid-19.

News24 previously reported that the department’s head office was currently being decontaminated after it was shut down on Wednesday.

Staff are expected to return to the head office on Monday once the process is complete.

Of the 172 113 public servants in the province, 335 have tested positive since March, Gauteng Premier David Makhura revealed on Friday.

“This includes public health workers and educators,” Makhura explained.

“Like all other patients, affected staff and their family members are receiving care and treatment in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols,” he added.

Staff members, who were in contact with those who contracted the virus, have been tested and will follow protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Once a staff member tests positive, we also trace their contacts. We do exactly what we do with normal members of society.

“We also immediately decontaminate the building, close it for a few days and reopen once it has been decontaminated,” Makhura added.

The department said that Lesufi and Gauteng MEC of Health Bandile Masuku will on Sunday visit the family of a Grade 7 pupil from Kokosi Primary School in Fochville. The pupil died on Thursday.

