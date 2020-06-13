Deputy minister of correctional services Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa tests positive for Covid-19

Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement issued by Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Holomisa is self-isolating at his residence and taking all the necessary precautions towards a full recovery.

The government has wished the deputy minister a speedy recovery.

“He is in good spirits and he is determined to defeat the virus which has affected thousands of South Africans thus far. All direct contacts of Nkosi Holomisa will be traced and they will be informed to quarantine,” the statement reads.

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu said the deputy minister has government’s “full support and we are looking forward to his full recovery in order for him to continue serving the people of South Africa with great valour and dedication”.

“As the world has been grappling with this global pandemic over the past few months, the coronavirus has demonstrated that it does not have barriers for any section of society and that any person can be infected,” said Mthembu.

Government urged South Africans to take precaution and adhere to preventative measures such as wearing a mask, social distancing, regularly and thoroughly cleaning one’s hands with soap or a sanitizer which contains 70% alcohol, avoiding crowded places and seeking medical attention when having symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulties in breathing.

“Stay safe, protect South Africa.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.