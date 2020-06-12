Official at Western Cape municipality succumbs to Covid-19

An official at George Municipality has succumbed to Covid-19, the municipality said in a statement on Friday.

It said the official “lost the valiant battle” and passed away on Thursday, 11 June.

The municipal manager, Trevor Botha, expressed his shock at the news and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

The official has worked at the George Municipality for the past 16 years and will be sorely missed.

“The safety of our staff is our highest priority and George Municipality has implemented all of the social distancing protocols and work methods required, to ensure that we adhere to the current pandemic related health regulations and rules,” said Botha.

Executive Mayor Leon van Wyk heard of the passing during a scheduled e-MAYCO meeting on Thursday and has extended “the sympathy of the George Council to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased”.

“This is indeed a sad day for George Municipality to lose an official to this pandemic. I remain very concerned for our officials who have continued to work on the frontline from the beginning of lockdown, and would like to remind our officials and the public that they must continue to adhere to all of the Covid-19 safety protocols, whether at home or at work.”

George Municipality requests that the privacy of the official’s family is taken into consideration at all times during this difficult period.

In a public announcement on Tuesday, the municipality reminded members of the public the collection of refuse was suspended from 1 June to 15 June after a staff “in this section” tested positive for Covid-19.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

