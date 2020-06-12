Lesufi self-isolating after two staff members test positive

Gauteng’s Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is self-isolating after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19, Premier David Makhura revealed on Friday.

The department’s head office in Johannesburg is currently being decontaminated after it was shut down on Wednesday.

Staff are expected to return to the head office on Monday once the process is complete.

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku further clarified that Lesufi was self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

“MEC Lesufi is not saying that he is not well. We are taking precautionary measures awaiting the results of the test that he has done after being exposed,” he explained.

Out of the 172,113 public servants in the province, 335 have tested positive since March.

“This includes public health workers and educators,” Makhura explained.

“Like all other patients, affected staff and their family members are receiving care and treatment in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols,” he added.

Staff members who were in contact with those who contracted the virus have been tested and would follow protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Once a staff member tests positive, we also trace their contacts. We do exactly what we do with normal members of society.

“We also immediately decontaminate the building, close it for a few days and re-open once it has been decontaminated,” he added.

The Gauteng Premier has further called on individuals to play their part in stopping the spread of the virus.

“Over the past seven days, the number of new cases has doubled. Hospital admissions are increasing, and twenty more people have succumbed to Covid-19,” Makhura said.

“We must face this reality head on and mobilise all resources and energy to save lives,” he added.

As a result, Makhura further stated that the Provincial Command Council (PCC) would seek a meeting with Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to seek further reinforcement and support in order to strengthen its response.

The premier further called for behavioural change among the province’s residents.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to play our part and take the necessary precautionary measures to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he concluded.

