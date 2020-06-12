Total of 56 schools in Gauteng have reported cases of Covid-19

A total of 56 schools in Gauteng, as of 11 June, have reported cases of Covid-19, the province’s premier, David Makhura, said on Friday during a provincial coronavirus command council (PCCC) update.

He said most of the cases reported have been those of staff or teachers testing positive for Covid-19, adding that screening for the disease has helped to identify individuals who should be tested.

Once a case is reported from a school, the school is immediately shut down and decontaminated, the premier said. These cases are closely monitored, he added.

Makhura noted that the pandemic was gaining momentum in the province, however, he gave an assurance that it was the provincial government’s mantra that the safety of school pupils, teachers and staff was a priority.

The premier said it was a commendable “bright spark” that since the return of Grade 7 and Grade 12 pupils to schools on 8 June, 85% of learners and teachers had reported to schools across the province.

He said the province was now preparing for the next phase of grades set to return to school in July.

The premier said last week, 25 schools had infrastructure challenges and so could not reopen but by 7 June the number had been reduced to 11 schools and as of Thursday, five schools had challenges which were being addressed by contractors.

Makhura said seven more schools in the province had been vandalised, adding that the province was “facing a battle” in this regard, with criminal elements in communities behind incidents of vandalism.

More than 400 suspects linked to the vandalism of schools across the province have been arrested so far, “but we continue to have the problem”, Makhura said.

Makhura said work was being done at thirteen schools which were vandalised to ensure that they were operational by Monday, 15 June.

The premier said in some instances, local businesses or contractors seeking to score contracts with the government to fix schools which had had a hand in the vandalism of schools.

Makhura said PPE, technology infrastructure and school storage facilities, in particular, where food is stored, had been targetted during break-ins at schools.

He said in areas where there had been issues with water supply, in particular, schools in those areas, areas such Orange Farm, this was being attended to, adding that the issue of sanitation at schools is also receiving full attention.

All the schools in Gauteng have received personal protective equipment (PPE), Makhura said, adding: “It has been a very interest week” where the behaviour of learners, how they interact with their peers and adhere to safety measures, was observed.

School nutrition programmes have had no reported issues in the first week of schooling, the premier said.

“This has been a week of learning for us,” he said.

He said it was expected that almost 1.3 million school pupils would return to school in July.

Makhura said the concern was that once these millions of pupils go back to school, overcrowding would become a worrying issue and a risk area.

Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said results were still pending on whether the Grade 7 Kokosi Primary School pupil who passed on on Thursday after experiencing shortness of breath had succumbed to Covid-19. He said once the results have been received they would be announced publicly in consultation with the learners’ families and the MEC for education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi.

Masuku said all those who had been in contact with the learner were also being monitored.

The health MEC said the provincial government was happy with the work that had been done with regards to the reopening of schools.

