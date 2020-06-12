Covid-19 12.6.2020 12:45 pm

Panyaza Lesufi self-isolating as precautionary measure after two of his staffers test positive

Makhosandile Zulu
Panyaza Lesufi self-isolating as precautionary measure after two of his staffers test positive

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefs media at at Bryanston High School in Johannesburg, 25 May 2020, after checking the readiness and update on schools reopening progress. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku says once Lesufi’s results have been released they will be announced publicly.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi is self-isolating and awaiting his Covid-19 test results, after he was exposed to individuals who had tested positive for the disease.

This was revealed on Friday during an update by the Gauteng coronavirus command council, or PCCC, the province’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two of Lesufi’s staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 and this, Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku, said prompted Lesufi to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

Masuku said once Lesufi’s results are known they will be announced publicly.

The Health MEC also said officials at the Gauteng disaster command centre who tested positive for Covid-19, including some of his own staff members, are in self-isolation and are receiving medical attention.

He said these officials had exhibited mild symptoms of the disease, adding that the centre has been decontaminated hence a media briefing was held at the venue on Friday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Makhura says increase in alcohol-related trauma cases in Gauteng a concern 12.6.2020
15 staff members at George Mukhari Hospital test positive for Covid-19 12.6.2020
DA Gauteng concerned over underspending at social development dept 12.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calender

Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments 

Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal


today in print

Read Today's edition