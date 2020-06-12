Panyaza Lesufi self-isolating as precautionary measure after two of his staffers test positive

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi is self-isolating and awaiting his Covid-19 test results, after he was exposed to individuals who had tested positive for the disease.

This was revealed on Friday during an update by the Gauteng coronavirus command council, or PCCC, the province’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two of Lesufi’s staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 and this, Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku, said prompted Lesufi to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

Masuku said once Lesufi’s results are known they will be announced publicly.

The Health MEC also said officials at the Gauteng disaster command centre who tested positive for Covid-19, including some of his own staff members, are in self-isolation and are receiving medical attention.

He said these officials had exhibited mild symptoms of the disease, adding that the centre has been decontaminated hence a media briefing was held at the venue on Friday.

