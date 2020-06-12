15 staff members at George Mukhari Hospital test positive for Covid-19

Fifteen staff members of the George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, tested positive for Covid-19, the Gauteng health department confirmed on Friday, reports Rekord North.

“A majority of the cases were nurses while others were workers at the facility,” said Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

Modiba added that all the staff members affected were all under “supervisory isolation either at their homes or private healthcare facilities”.

He further said the hospital was still in operation on Friday morning.

Modiba could not confirm whether or not the three affected wards in the hospital were back in operation, but he reassured the public that the affected wards had since been cleaned and disinfected.

“We didn’t waste time in ensuring deep cleaning took place to get the wards back in operation,” he said.

The process of tracing people staffers had been in contact with has already started.

Modiba added that they also had taken additional measures to inform staff of additional measures to keep themselves safe.

Watch a video of Modiba confirming the cases below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.