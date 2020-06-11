Covid-19 11.6.2020 11:04 pm

Tshwane clinic closed after two staff members test positive

News24 Wire
Picture for illustration. Testing station launched at Forest Hill City shopping centre in Gauteng. Photo: Twitter @GautengHealth

Following the closure, the clinic was disinfected on Thursday and will remain closed until Monday.

The FF Ribeiro Clinic at the Sammy Marks Square shopping complex in the Tshwane city centre has been temporarily closed after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on Thursday, City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the results were the outcome of a robust screening and testing programme which was embarked upon for its frontline staff.

Both staff members were asymptomatic, as nothing was picked up during the daily screening records.

“All City of Tshwane health facilities routinely conduct daily screening and sanitisation before entering the building, as part of the Covid-19 prevention strategy,” Bokaba said.

“The staff members wore appropriate personal protection equipment (PPE) daily. The PPE stock availability is continuously being monitored to ensure that frontline staff are always protected. The infected staff members have been trained in correct utilisation of PPE and on the disease itself.”

Disinfected

“All other patients will be screened, and the clinic decanted, and patients will be referred to the nearest clinics for service, while the FF Ribeiro Clinic remains closed.

“Return dates have been given to the patients for follow-up consultation.”

Bokaba added that all contacts will be traced and managed accordingly, as per the department of health guidelines.

“Counselling and support will also be provided to the affected staff members who have been sent to self-isolate.

“The City has a comprehensive workplace Covid-19 management plan, which is backed by expertly advised protocols and guidelines. We will continue to take all precautionary measures to protect our most important asset – our valuable staff as well as our residents – who look to us for a diligent and professional service,” Bokaba said.

