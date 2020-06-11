Covid-19 11.6.2020 08:56 pm

Covid-19: Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, SA Air Force headquarters temporarily closed

News24 Wire
Picture for illustration. A pupil at the City Kidz Pre And Primary School in the Inner City district in Johannesburg has his temperature measured as he enters the school premises on June 1, 2020. South Africa moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown on June 1, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Under level three, all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen. There is however a lot of confusion around the reopening of schools as some schools have opened and others remain closed. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

This after positive cases of Covid-19 were found.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has been closed after a clerk of the court tested positive for Covid-19.

Justice department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the court was closed on Wednesday after the clerk received her test results on Tuesday afternoon.

It has since been decontaminated and is expected to re-open on Friday, while the clerk and close colleagues have been asked to self-isolate.

Also in Pretoria, the South African Defence Force (SANDF) on Thursday said the Department of Defence’s Logistics Division’s Peterson Bothongo 2 building in the CBD had been temporarily closed for a deep cleaning after a case of Covid-19 was reported at the Peterson Bothongo 1, Infantry Formation.

Colonel Dinky Tshivase said the building will be closed until further notice.

Closure

Meanwhile, the closure of certain sections of the South African Air Force (SAAF) headquarters in Pretoria has been extended until further notice as requested by the chief of the SAAF, Lieutenant-General Fabian Msimang.

“He has requested that a thorough decontamination of the building is done. The SAAF will deploy trained units to work alongside South African health specialists to build in-house capability to enhance SANDF capabilities,” the statement read.

“Essential services will still be provided as the Air Office will operate from an alternative location.”

The SAAF’s headquarters closed on Tuesday after two members tested positive for the virus.

As a precaution, the building was evacuated and underwent decontamination. The two members who tested positive have also been quarantined.

As an added preventative measure, Air Force Command encouraged affected SAAF staff members at the headquarters, both uniformed and civilian staff, to report to 1 Military Hospital for testing as scheduled, the statement said.

