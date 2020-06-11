Covid-19 11.6.2020 12:00 pm

DA says it will lodge a complaint against SAA for ‘price-gouging repatriation tickets’

Citizen reporter
The party says the national airline should be held to the same standards and sanctions meted out to private businesses that have used the Covid-19 pandemic to profiteer from South African consumers.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has said that it would lodge a complaint with the Competition Commission against South African Airways (SAA) for “price-gouging repatriation tickets”.

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia said according to the SAA website, repatriation tickets from Washington, United States of America (USA) to OR Tambo International Airport, South Africa, have increased in price by 133.3%, from roughly R15,000 to R35,000 in under a week.

“This comes off the back of SAA and aviation authorities’ decision to block international airlines from providing a similar repatriation service in order to monopolise the market and prop up our failing national carrier,” Cachalia said.

The DA MP said the party would request the Competition Commission to investigate this.

“It is only fair and consistent to hold state-owned entities (SOEs) to the same standard and sanction as meted out to private businesses that have used the Covid-19 pandemic to profiteer off the backs of South African consumers.

“Prima facie evidence indicates that there is a clear cut case against SAA and the DA expects that the Competition Commission will perform the requisite due diligence to investigate this matter.

“The DA eagerly awaits the outcome of this investigation and trusts that it will be handled in a swift and judicious manner to prevent South Africans from being denied re-entry into their country and others to perform the requirement of their jobs abroad on the basis of unaffordability.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

