Johannesburg mayor tests negative for Covid-19

City of Johannesburg Mayor Goeffery Makhubo (L) speaks to Resident for the United Nations Development Programme in South Africa Ayodele Odusola after the handover of PPE at Johannesburg Theatre, 2 June 2020., during the national lockdown level 3. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

Mkahubo thanked residents and stakeholders for the well wishes conveyed to him and his staff members since the announcement of a positive case in his office.

Just days after having to go into self-isolation after a staffer in his office tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, the office of the executive mayor of Johannesburg has confirmed that Geoffery Makhubo has tested negative for Covid-19.

“The executive mayor had undergone a Covid-19 test as a precautionary measure on the same day as is protocol,” read part of a statement issued by his office.

The City of Johannesburg also confirmed that Makhubo would be virtually attending the Johannesburg City Council meeting in addition to holding a virtual mayoral committee meeting on Friday.

“The entire staff complement in the executive mayor’s office had as a precaution also undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status and no other case has come out positive. The executive mayor has thanked residents and stakeholders for the well wishes conveyed to him and his staff members since the pronouncement of a positive case in his office,” added the City.

“I urge resident to continue to adhere to the lockdown regulations, maintain social distancing and wear masks at all times. Together we can fight the spread of Covid-19 and succeed,” said Makhubo.

