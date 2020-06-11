No legal requirement to give a hard copy of Covid-19 results, Gauteng health tells NUPSAW

Spokesperson for the office of Gauteng MEC of health Kwara Kekana said there was no legal requirement to give a hard copy of Covid-19 results unless requested to do so; verbal confirmation by a healthcare worker is sufficient, reports African Reporter.

Kekana was responding to the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (NUPSAW) after voicing their unhappiness with Far East Rand Hospital’s handling of alleged Covid-19 cases at the hospital.

The union had complained that employees were given their test results verbally, not a print-out.

But Kekana said those who requested a copy of the results were issued with a hard copy.

The union staged a picket outside the hospital last Wednesday calling for its complete shutdown for decontamination.

Spokesperson for the union Kagiso Mokoe said: “Our picket outside the Far East Rand Hospital (FERH) last Wednesday was the latest escalation in a series of growing tensions between health-care workers across the hospital.

“NUPSAW is advocating that the hospital be closed with immediate effect for deep-cleaning and provide improved Covid-19 protection, in terms of appropriate personal protective equipment, to staff.

“We are also asking for more transparency between management and health-care workers with regards to positive cases at the hospital.”

Mokoe added they would be talking to the department of health and department of employment and labour regarding their concerns about the hospital.

However, Kekana said NUPSAW’s call for a complete shutdown of the hospital was misplaced.

“Only affected areas were disinfected and fogged.

“Far East Rand Hospital began mandatory testing of all health-care workers on April 8, whether or not they were symptomatic.

“The first case was reported to management on May 18.

“To date, four employees have tested positive for Covid-19 and they have all self-isolated at home.

“All the contacts of positive employees were tested for Covid-19 and their results have all come back negative,” said Kekana.

She said they were guided by the department of public service and administration guidelines for the containment of the coronavirus in the public service, read with the guidelines for symptom monitoring and management of essential workers for Covid-19 related infection, in managing employees who are suspected to be Covid-19 contacts.

Additionally, the spokesperson clarified the reason police were called to the hospital was that NUPSAW’s picket was unlawful and management had an obligation to request assistance from law enforcement agencies to maintain lawfulness and protect patients, employees and the department’s property.

Kekana also clarified that the union did not request to meet with management.

“There are platforms available for management to engage with labour unions in addressing issues, which include multilateral and bilateral meetings,” said Kekana.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.