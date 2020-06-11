Covid-19 11.6.2020 08:02 am

Two Gauteng health officials test positive for Covid-19

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku | Image: Twitter / @GautengProvince

Masuku, who has tested five times, remains negative in terms of confirmed test results.

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that two officials in the office of Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku have tested positive for Covid-19.

They are department spokesperson Kwara Kekana and Julius Maputla, the manager for stakeholder relations.

According to Philani Mhlungu, media liaison officer for the MEC, these two officials are part of the core team that frequents the Provincial Disaster Management Centre.

“On 8 June, the office of the premier publicly announced that there were officials who tested positive at the command centre. As a standard, the office of the MEC has a public duty to declare positive cases as part of the drive to fight against stigma and ignorance surrounding Covid-19, as well as to promote transparency,” Mhlungu said.

“Further, it must be noted that Covid-19 is a notifiable disease and both officials have consented to the public declaration of their respective results and status. Contact tracing and measures applicable after the confirmation of a positive case have been followed.

“As part of established protocol, the two employees are currently in self-isolation at their respective homes for the prescribed period. Both the Gauteng Health Central Office and the Disaster Management Centre have been disinfected and, soon after, declared fit for operation,” said Mhlungu.

“Once more, we wish to confirm that so far… Masuku, who has to date tested five times, as well as the remainder of the officials in his office remain negative in terms of confirmed test results.

“The department and the MEC wish the two officials, who remain in high spirits, a speedy recovery. The department will keep the public informed on their progress.”

Mhlungu said as part of the business continuity plan, Kekana would not be available for interactions that require physical engagement.

