Gauteng education dept head offices closed after 2 staffers test positive

Two buildings at the Gauteng department of education’s head offices have been closed after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the department said affected employees along with their families were receiving support and World Health Organisation protocols were being followed.

The offices will be disinfected from Thursday and staff will be able to return to their workstations on Monday.

“It is important to note that all other staff members who were in contact with the said officials are testing and will follow all protocols to prevent the spread of the virus. Two buildings, No 17 Simmonds Street as well as 26 and 30 Loveday Street, will be closed with immediate effect for fogging and disinfection which will take place on 11 and 12 June 2020,” spokesperson Steve Mabona said in the statement.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has wished the staffers who tested positive a speedy recovery.

He tweeted a letter from the head of department, Edward Mosuwe, informing employees about the staffers who had tested positive.

In it, Mosuwe told staff the process of contact tracing and testing was currently under way.

He said staff from the affected buildings were requested to work from home during the closure.

“It should be noted that the 55 Fox Street building remains open and accessible, and staff should report for duty as per the current plan.”

