Testing, screening to be intensified at schools in KZN hotspots

The KwaZulu-Natal executive council (Exco) has resolved to intensify screening and testing for Covid-19 at schools located in the province’s hotspots, which include the Ethekwini and Ilembe districts.

In a statement following the Exco’s ordinary meeting, the council said it had requested the department of health to prioritise testing in these hotspot areas in order to mitigate the risk of infections.

On Monday, grades 7 and 12 went back to school and some schools in the province have had to temporarily close due to Covid-19.

“The Executive Council remains concerned about an increase in the rate of infections since the transition to risk-adjusted level 3.

“Equally, the Exco is encouraged by the increasing number of recoveries. The Executive Council re-iterates the commitment that there will be no compromise on the life and safety of teachers, learners and school management teams.

“The Government has put in place guidelines and rapid response mechanisms for quick intervention should cases be reported.

“The Provincial Executive Council continues to appeal to citizens to wear face masks in public and exercise social distancing, as well as intensify good hygiene practices,” the statement reads.

The council said it had received a report from Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on the reopening of schools and that it was satisfied “with the relatively smooth opening of the school and the level of preparedness to comply with Covid-19 defence weapons”.

“The Executive Council wishes all the learners well as they embark on the programme to recover the academic year, which will require maximum commitment from both teachers and parents.

“The Provincial Executive Council would like to thank parents, teachers, organized labour, school governing bodies and all education stakeholders for contributing towards a smooth resumption of schooling.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

