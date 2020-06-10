Calls for new booze ban in EC growing

Amid an acknowledgment by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde that misbehaviour associated with alcohol abuse during alert level 3 has adversely affected the strained public health system, a call by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane for a renewed ban of alcohol sales has gained more traction from medical sector workers.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in the Eastern Cape said it was “in full support” of Mabuyane’s call.

Denosa provincial secretary Khaya Sodidi said he hoped Mabuyane’s commitment to engage national ministers and argue for the ban of alcohol, would gain wider support.

Alcohol abuse, said Sodidi, led to the provincial healthcare system being overwhelmingly undermined and unable to deal with the burden of Covid-19.

Sodidi said: “We hope he gets full support from other premiers in other provinces because of the effects of the lifting of the ban of alcohol on the healthcare system. The implications are just too extreme and could potentially overshadow the benefits to the country’s economy.

“As soon as the ban was lifted on 1 June, health workers experienced an influx of emergency cases at various trauma units in both the province and the country, ranging from stab wounds, fights, to motor vehicle accidents. At the Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth, the Thuthuzela Care Centre, which deals with cases related to sexual violence and abuse, reported a steep increase of 90% in cases since the lifting of the ban on alcohol.”

Sodidi says hospitals and clinics in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro also saw a general increase in trauma cases, including several involving gender-based violence.

“This is a clear sign that alcohol is keeping healthcare workers and the healthcare system extremely busy. Furthermore, this means the man-made emergencies in our facilities are now posing a serious competition to Covid-19 cases for resources such as beds and equipment like ventilators and ICU (intensive care unit) infrastructure.”

He feared this could spell disaster for the Eastern Cape’s Covid-19 epicentre, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, saying it could reverse the gains made in preparing for the pandemic’s peak during the first phases of lockdown.

“The reversal of the lifting of the ban on alcohol is likely to see a marked reduction of the emergencies that we have come to witness in our healthcare facilities, which will augur well for the country’s preparation for Covid-19. If this is not done, critical Covid-19 patients may die because the ICU beds and ventilators, which they need, are occupied by alcohol-related cases.”

Mabuyane has formally approached the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to endorse a decision to ban the sale of liquor in the province.

Both the Eastern Cape and Western Cape have experienced high levels of alcohol abuse.

Asked for comment, Eastern Cape Liquor Forum president Winston Hector, said the organisation was engaged in “sensitive negotiations with the Eastern Cape government” – expected to be completed on Thursday morning.

“We have some proposals to put forward, which include self-governance processes. But due to sensitivities, I cannot say much before the meeting,” said Hector.

The forum earlier described the National State of Disaster regulations as “harsh, orchestrated by people who are completely in denial of the realities of society”.

