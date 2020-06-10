KZN govt prioritises saving lives, the academic year and curriculum after schools reopen

The KwaZulu-Natal government has said that following the reopening of schools on Monday, it will prioritise saving lives and the 2020 academic year as well as focus on curriculum recovery.

The provincial government said it was satisfied with the re-opening of schools so far and that preliminary reports suggested schools were indeed following health and safety procedures.

6,100 schools in the province were opened and functional as of Wednesday, 10 June, and 48 schools are yet to be opened, a statement by the provincial government reads.

Plans are in place that the 48 remain schools resume schooling within the next few days.

“KZN government acknowledges minor glitches relating to water and sanitation in rural and township schools but all efforts are being made to address challenges.”

The provincial government said the National Department of Water and Sanitation and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are on board with providing assistance in water-scarce areas and schools.

“Safety remains our priority. As KwaZulu-Natal, we’ve decided to focus on three main priorities; saving lives; saving 2020 academic year and curriculum recovery.”

Reports of people showing symptoms of Covid-19 are referred to the department of health, the provincial government said, adding that a Covid-19 case management for every school in the province is in place.

“We will continue to monitor schools throughout the province. We are aware that almost all structures have joined us in monitoring the schools reopening, [including] members of the KZN Legislature, all MECs, councillors, and government officials are also monitoring.”

The provincial government said it was “working very well” with stakeholders in the education sector, including unions and school governing bodies.

“We have a good working relationship and we consult each other on education matters frequently.

“We reiterate our message that no child must be left behind. Under this trying conditions the future of the African child must not be mortgaged.

“We thank parents and teachers and let us unite as we navigate the unchartered territories. We shall overcome Covid-19 and Grow KwaZulu-Natal Together.”

Since the return of Grade 7 and Grade 12 pupils to schools on Monday, four schools in KwaZulu-Natal have reportedly been temporarily closed following reports of cases of Covid-19.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

