Covid-19 10.6.2020 01:39 pm

SAEPU calls for constant screening, testing of health workers

Citizen reporter
SAEPU calls for constant screening, testing of health workers

A man gets swabbed at a screening and testing site in Alexandra Stadium, 27 April 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The union urged their members to refuse to go to work if conditions were not safe.

The South African Emergency Personnel’s Union (SAEPU) called on the department of health to consistently screen and test all health workers for Covid-19.

“We are concerned by the increasing number of positive cases of emergency medical services (EMS) personnel while the department is expecting them to perform their duties,” the union said in a statement.

SAEPU said the matter comes after two personnel from Ladybrand EMS base in Free State tested positive for Covid-19.

“Going through their reports on how they found out about their status, one blames the department for risking with the lives of workers.

“We have received reports that one [person] who got injured at home and went to a doctor for treatment was made aware of his status when they tested him and his results came back positive.

“Other personnel from the same base got tested by a company in Gauteng when he was going through the job interview and health screening processes. His results also came back positive,” it said.

The union further said there was enough evidence to know that most workers might be reporting on duty while infected, but not aware.

“This is because no one called them for job interviews which requires more tests or no need to visit a doctor because you did not suffer injuries while playing with kids at home.

“We all know that EMS personnel as front line workers are at risk of being infected by the virus and it is very disappointing to note that department is failing to arrange constant screening and testing processes at all EMS stations,” it added.

SAEPU urged their members to refuse to go to work if conditions were not safe.

“Managers must stop victimising workers and make sure they work in safe environments. We wish our colleagues a speedy recovery,” the union concluded.

Free State currently has a total of 391 confirmed cases, along with nine deaths.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also announced that there have been 162 recoveries in the process.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Help us against attacks, ambulance crews plead with govt 31.12.2019
Free State Health MEC condemns violent attacks on EMS 18.8.2019
SAEPU to meet with health committee to discuss escalating attacks on paramedics 23.7.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New coronavirus may have emerged in August 2019 – study

Protests SA should brace for social unrest in coming months, study finds

Politics EFF to approach courts over rules for National Assembly virtual meetings

Business News We repeat: sale of liquor won’t be banned this week – beer association

General 23-year old South African woman’s Oman prison nightmare over


today in print

Read Today's edition