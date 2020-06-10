SAEPU calls for constant screening, testing of health workers

The South African Emergency Personnel’s Union (SAEPU) called on the department of health to consistently screen and test all health workers for Covid-19.

“We are concerned by the increasing number of positive cases of emergency medical services (EMS) personnel while the department is expecting them to perform their duties,” the union said in a statement.

SAEPU said the matter comes after two personnel from Ladybrand EMS base in Free State tested positive for Covid-19.

“Going through their reports on how they found out about their status, one blames the department for risking with the lives of workers.

“We have received reports that one [person] who got injured at home and went to a doctor for treatment was made aware of his status when they tested him and his results came back positive.

“Other personnel from the same base got tested by a company in Gauteng when he was going through the job interview and health screening processes. His results also came back positive,” it said.

The union further said there was enough evidence to know that most workers might be reporting on duty while infected, but not aware.

“This is because no one called them for job interviews which requires more tests or no need to visit a doctor because you did not suffer injuries while playing with kids at home.

“We all know that EMS personnel as front line workers are at risk of being infected by the virus and it is very disappointing to note that department is failing to arrange constant screening and testing processes at all EMS stations,” it added.

SAEPU urged their members to refuse to go to work if conditions were not safe.

“Managers must stop victimising workers and make sure they work in safe environments. We wish our colleagues a speedy recovery,” the union concluded.

Free State currently has a total of 391 confirmed cases, along with nine deaths.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also announced that there have been 162 recoveries in the process.

