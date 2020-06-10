Covid-19 10.6.2020 11:59 am

Solidarity Fund to help supply more than 1 million Covid-19 tests

Dischem will be arrange testing facilities at a number of shopping mall parking lots at its own cost, including the provision of nursing and other staff as well as personal protective equipment (PPEs) for their staff.

As the number of Covid-19 daily cases continues to rise in the country, the Solidarity Fund says they are supporting a number of companies to get more than 1 million Covid-19 tests across South Africa to help government’s efforts to ramp up testing.

Jonathan Broomberg, the fund’s head of healthcare said they have supported the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) with a grant to the value of R250 million, which will assist the NHLS to procure reagents that will enable a further 1.1 million tests to be conducted.

They have also funded the South African Medical Research Council and a number of universities with a grant of R88 million to scale up testing in their virology laboratories.

“This is expected to add capacity for up to 12,000 tests per day once fully operational. The Solidarity Fund has supported Dischem and Global Health Innovations Laboratory with an initial grant of R20 million to roll out free testing at walk-in testing facilities for those who are not on medical aid and cannot afford the cost of a test.

“The service is targeted at communities that are underserved. This is expected to add an additional 33,000 tests,” said Broomberg.

Dischem will be arranging testing facilities at a number of shopping mall parking lots at its own cost, including the provision of nursing and other staff as well as personal protective equipment for their staff.

Interim CEO of the Solidarity Fund Nomkhita Nqweni said: “As the Covid-19 pandemic evolves, the Solidarity Fund continues to play a vital role in supporting the national health response, contributing to humanitarian relief efforts and mobilising South Africans to drive a united response to the Covid19.”

