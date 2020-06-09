Tips to keep schools clean and students and teachers safe

Cleaning manufacturer, Industroclean offered some tips to keep schools clean as “it is critical that school management teams have plans in place to keep their staff and learners safe from the Covid-19”.

“They must develop this plan, implement the plan, and make sure they maintain the plan,” according to Industroclean’s managing director, Emma Corder.

In a statement, she said schools across the country have varying degrees of access to proper sanitation and other assets needed to protect learners.

The managing director said it might be a daunting prospect for any school principal to try and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 if the school did not have access to running water.

“There are basic safety measures that can be implemented almost anywhere,” she said.

Corder said the essential first step is to stick to the basics.

“This being hand hygiene, correct mask usage, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing. When it comes to smaller children, it might be less easy to remind them to not share their lunch, stationery or even climbing structures, playgrounds swings and slides,” she said.

“Unfortunately, the above is just the basics and schools are going to need to develop a checklist that they can abide by on a daily basis.

“General engineering and administrative measures need to be implemented, to ensure that all classrooms have proper ventilation e.g. cleaning of air-conditioners with correct filter installed beforehand, or during school hours all windows are opened,” she said.

She further said all schools must have a dedicated isolation room; which is needed should a pupil or staff member show any symptoms of Covid-19.

“I strongly recommend that all staff and teachers be put through the correct training to make sure they understand and properly implement health measures. They will need to be intimately familiar with the basics such as the difference between cleaning and disinfecting a surface, as well as the safe disposing of any potentially hazardous medical waste,” Corder added.

However, she said there is also a responsibility on all parents and caregivers to ensure students are fully prepared, by creating a “Covid-19 back to school pack”.

“The use of a big sized pencil box is perfect to pack two clean masks, pack of wet wipes and hand sanitizer.

“It is also advised that the learners take their own water bottles so as to not fill them at the school or use public water taps, and especially to not drink directly from the mouthpiece of a tap,” Corder said.

Three best cleaning practices:

1. Prepare for cleaning and disinfecting.

Correct personal protective equipment (PPE) for cleaning

Use all chemicals correctly

Cleaning equipment must be clean e.g. mop sleeves must be soaked in cleaning solution before being used.

Disinfectants should be freshly prepared and National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) registered.

2. Do the Job.

Top to bottom from clean to dirty.

For normal cleaning use the spray and wipe method.

And colour code all cleaning materials to prevent cross contamination.

3. End of Task

Dispose of dirty water and waste according to safe procedures.

Wash and dry all equipment before storing it in a clean space.

Dispose of all PPE wear before washing up.

“If headmasters or members of staff need any assistance or have any questions about measures that are planned for a school, they must get in touch with the Departments of Health or Education immediately. Proper disinfection and preparation must be completed, before learners return,” she said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.