Joburg mayor goes into self-isolation after staffer tests positive

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has gone into self-isolation after a staffer in his office tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

According to a statement by mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase, the staff member in the mayor’s office tested positive for the virus following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week.

The staffer is now in recovery, and self-isolating at home.

“The mayor has recently tested for Covid-19 and the results came back negative. However, as a precautionary measure, the mayor has today undergone another Covid-19 test and has decided to place himself under self-isolation until the results are known,” Ndamase said.

“The entire staff complement in the executive mayor’s office has also, as a precaution, undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status.”

Ndamase added that employees in the mayor’s office will be operating from isolated sites as prescribed by the protocols in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The mayor will continue to monitor and provide guidance on work currently being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in the city whilst in self-isolation.

“The mayor has wished the said staff member well during the treatment and recovery process,” Ndamase concluded.

As of 7 June, Gauteng recorded a total of 5,946 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 2,524 recoveries and 47 Covid-19-related deaths.

