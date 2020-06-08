Covid-19 8.6.2020 06:39 pm

Joburg mayor goes into self-isolation after staffer tests positive

News24 Wire
City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo, left, speaks to Resident for the United Nations Development Programme in South Africa Ayodele Odusola after the handover of PPE at Johannesburg Theatre, 2 June 2020., during the national lockdown level 3. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Employees in the mayor’s office will be operating from isolated sites as prescribed by the protocols in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has gone into self-isolation after a staffer in his office tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

According to a statement by mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase, the staff member in the mayor’s office tested positive for the virus following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week.

The staffer is now in recovery, and self-isolating at home.

“The mayor has recently tested for Covid-19 and the results came back negative. However, as a precautionary measure, the mayor has today undergone another Covid-19 test and has decided to place himself under self-isolation until the results are known,” Ndamase said.

“The entire staff complement in the executive mayor’s office has also, as a precaution, undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status.”

Ndamase added that employees in the mayor’s office will be operating from isolated sites as prescribed by the protocols in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The mayor will continue to monitor and provide guidance on work currently being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in the city whilst in self-isolation.

“The mayor has wished the said staff member well during the treatment and recovery process,” Ndamase concluded.

As of 7 June, Gauteng recorded a total of 5,946 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 2,524 recoveries and 47 Covid-19-related deaths.

