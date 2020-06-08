Covid-19 8.6.2020 03:21 pm

Two staff members at the Gauteng Command Centre test positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Two staff members at the Gauteng Command Centre test positive for Covid-19

Health workers conduct tests for the Corona Virus in Stjwetla, Alexandra after a case of Covid-19 had been found there recently. Picture: Neil McCartney

Premier David Makhura and MEC Bandile Masuku tested negative.

Two support staff members based at the Provincial Command centre have tested positive for Covid-19.

This after staff members were tested as part of routine screening and testing conducted among members exposed to the risk of contracting the virus.

“Like all other public servants who have tested positive, affected staff members and their families are receiving support and care in accordance with the World Health Organisation protocol,” said Gauteng Health in a statement.

All other staff members who came into contact with those who tested positive are being tested.

The department further announced Premier David Makhura and MEC Bandile Masuku tested negative after doing their routine tests on Friday. All other MECs who were at the Command Centre on Friday will also get tested, it said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
West Bank High School urges all kids to be fetched as parent tests positive for Covid-19 8.6.2020
Are parents forced to sign Covid-19 indemnity forms from schools? 8.6.2020
Cape Town labour centre to shut down after employee tests positive for Covid-19 8.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Social distancing in public places still a major challenge for SA – Ramaphosa

Education SA gears up to reopen schools as Motshekga pleads for no unnecessary visits

Business News Cosatu calls for additional R1-trillion stimulus package to save jobs

Covid-19 Covid-19 cases rise to 48,285, with 998 total deaths

Covid-19 Spike in positive Covid cases puts more Joburg neighbourhoods on government watchlist


today in print

Read Today's edition