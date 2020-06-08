Two staff members at the Gauteng Command Centre test positive for Covid-19

Two support staff members based at the Provincial Command centre have tested positive for Covid-19.

This after staff members were tested as part of routine screening and testing conducted among members exposed to the risk of contracting the virus.

“Like all other public servants who have tested positive, affected staff members and their families are receiving support and care in accordance with the World Health Organisation protocol,” said Gauteng Health in a statement.

All other staff members who came into contact with those who tested positive are being tested.

The department further announced Premier David Makhura and MEC Bandile Masuku tested negative after doing their routine tests on Friday. All other MECs who were at the Command Centre on Friday will also get tested, it said.

