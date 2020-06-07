Covid-19 cases rise to 48,285, with 998 total deaths

The latest Covid-19 statistics released by Minister Zweli Mkhize show an increase in positive cases of 2,312.

There have also been a further 46 deaths since Saturday, bringing the total deaths just shy of 1,000 at 998.

45 of the latest Covid-19 related deaths have been in the Western cape, while Mpumalanga also registered its first Covid-19 related death.

920,064 tests have been conducted cumulatively, an increase of 28,395 since the last report.

#COVID19SouthAfrica Statistics as at 07 June 2020 pic.twitter.com/ZNqSdq34YF — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 7, 2020

