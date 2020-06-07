Covid-19 7.6.2020 09:59 pm

Covid-19 cases rise to 48,285, with 998 total deaths

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 cases rise to 48,285, with 998 total deaths

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize briefs media about South Africa's plans to fight the coronavirus before it reaches our shores, at the Southern Sun OR Tambo in Kempton Park, 1 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Mpumalanga has registered its first Covid-19 related death, with deaths nationally now just two below 1,000.

The latest Covid-19 statistics released by Minister Zweli Mkhize show an increase in positive cases of 2,312.

There have also been a further 46 deaths since Saturday, bringing the total deaths just shy of 1,000 at 998.

45 of the latest Covid-19 related deaths have been in the Western cape, while Mpumalanga also registered its first Covid-19 related death.

920,064 tests have been conducted cumulatively, an increase of 28,395 since the last report.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: 95% of schools across the country ready to reopen – Motshekga 7.6.2020
Covid-19 cases rise to 45,973, 44 more deaths reported 6.6.2020
Mkhize maps out ventilators, field beds for expected Covid-19 peak 6.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Spike in positive Covid cases puts more Joburg neighbourhoods on government watchlist

Business ANC’s Duarte raises the question of the ‘white economy’ in post Covid-19 SA

Courts Liberty Fighters to battle on against state’s ‘weird’ appeal of anti-lockdown judgment

Infection Updates Covid-19 cases shoot up by huge record 3,267 to 40,792

World Memorial service to be held for Floyd, officers in court


today in print

Read Today's edition