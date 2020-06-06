Covid-19 6.6.2020 10:00 pm

Covid-19 cases rise to 45,973, 44 more deaths reported

Citizen reporter
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As of Saturday, 6 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 45,973.

Forty-four more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 25 in the Western Cape, 6 in KZN, 7 in Gauteng and 6 in the Eastern Cape – bringing the total national number of deaths to 952.

The recoveries to date are 24,258 which translates to a recovery rate of 52,8%.

A total of 891,668 tests have been processed cumulatively, of which 40,797 tests have been conducted since the last report.

