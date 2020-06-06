Covid-19 cases rise to 45,973, 44 more deaths reported

As of Saturday, 6 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 45,973.
Forty-four more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 25 in the Western Cape, 6 in KZN, 7 in Gauteng and 6 in the Eastern Cape – bringing the total national number of deaths to 952.
The recoveries to date are 24,258 which translates to a recovery rate of 52,8%.
A total of 891,668 tests have been processed cumulatively, of which 40,797 tests have been conducted since the last report.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.