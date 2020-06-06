Covid-19 6.6.2020 07:56 pm

Doctors and nurses wanted for Western Cape coronavirus fightback

News24 Wire
Doctors and nurses wanted for Western Cape coronavirus fightback

The Western Cape province accounts for two thirds of South Africa's coronavirus cases . AFP/File/RODGER BOSCH

The province had 11,071 active Covid-19 cases, with 29,136 confirmed cases and 17,366 recoveries by 1pm.

The Western Cape government is advertising 5,272 posts for health workers, with 4,004 of them being for doctors and nurses ahead of the anticipated deluge of coronavirus patients.

By Saturday, Premier Alan Winde stated, 1,082 infected people were in hospital, with 226 of them in intensive or high care units.

The province had 11,071 active Covid-19 cases, with 29,136 confirmed cases and 17,366 recoveries by 1pm.

Since the first case was confirmed in the Western Cape on 11 March, 699 people have died.

It has opened field hospitals, such as the one at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, in anticipation of a spike in cases.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Vaccination rates fall due to lockdown measures 5.6.2020
KZN Cogta formulates Covid-19 recovery plan to support municipalities post-lockdown 5.6.2020
2,084 healthcare workers across SA have tested positive for Covid-19, 80% in Western Cape 5.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Spike in positive Covid cases puts more Joburg neighbourhoods on government watchlist

Business ANC’s Duarte raises the question of the ‘white economy’ in post Covid-19 SA

Courts Liberty Fighters to battle on against state’s ‘weird’ appeal of anti-lockdown judgment

Infection Updates Covid-19 cases shoot up by huge record 3,267 to 40,792

World Memorial service to be held for Floyd, officers in court


today in print

Read Today's edition