Doctors and nurses wanted for Western Cape coronavirus fightback

The Western Cape government is advertising 5,272 posts for health workers, with 4,004 of them being for doctors and nurses ahead of the anticipated deluge of coronavirus patients.

By Saturday, Premier Alan Winde stated, 1,082 infected people were in hospital, with 226 of them in intensive or high care units.

The province had 11,071 active Covid-19 cases, with 29,136 confirmed cases and 17,366 recoveries by 1pm.

Since the first case was confirmed in the Western Cape on 11 March, 699 people have died.

It has opened field hospitals, such as the one at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, in anticipation of a spike in cases.

