Covid-19 5.6.2020 03:22 pm

KZN Cogta formulates Covid-19 recovery plan to support municipalities post-lockdown

Citizen reporter
KZN Cogta formulates Covid-19 recovery plan to support municipalities post-lockdown

KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka. Picture: KZN Cogta Facebook.

KZN MEC for Cogta Sipho Hlomuka says to ensure municipal funding for Covid-19, the department has facilitated the settlement of government debt owed to municipalities.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) has said that it would be fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath with a capable, ethical and developmental local government in the 2020/2021 financial year.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cogta Sipho Hlomuka on Friday tabled the department’s annual budget of R1.879 billion in a virtual sitting of the provincial legislature.

“We have been supporting municipalities with the cleaning of public places and facilitating Covid-19 awareness campaigns and distribution of hand sanitisers. To ensure municipal funding for Covid-19, we have facilitated the settlement of government debt owed to municipalities. We have also supported municipalities in revising their budgets to include Covid-19 allocations,” Hlomuka said.

The MEC said his department acknowledged the impact of Covid-19 had hit the province’s economy hard both in the formal and the informal sector.

This led the department to provide wide-ranging support to the province’s 54 municipalities in ensuring that informal traders, in particular, do receive relief as per the pronouncements made by the national government, Hlomuka said.

“We have also formulated a recovery plan to support the recovery of local government post-lockdown. It is based on five pillars, namely, governance, finance, basic service delivery, performance management and the brand new district development model. We are now engaging with all 54 municipalities to develop their own customised post-lockdown recovery plans,” said Hlomuka.

To mitigate the possibility that many local industries might close down post-Covid-19 and the ensuing job losses, KZN Cogta will ensure that municipalities will be supported with infrastructure development and measures to support surviving industries, attracting investment and reducing the Red Tape, Hlomuka said, adding that the department would also facilitate completion of infrastructure, especially water infrastructure projects.

“As important as the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is at the moment, it cannot detract from our long-term vision of creating a capable, ethical and developmental local government in KZN. As we continue to mould our municipalities and traditional institutions in this fashion, we are already seeing the benefits of this transformation in our Covid-19 interventions.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Vaccination rates fall due to lockdown measures 5.6.2020
2,084 healthcare workers across SA have tested positive for Covid-19, 80% in Western Cape 5.6.2020
South Africa can ill-afford another Western Cape type outbreak, says Mabuza 5.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Spike in positive Covid cases puts more Joburg neighbourhoods on government watchlist

Business ANC’s Duarte raises the question of the ‘white economy’ in post Covid-19 SA

Courts Liberty Fighters to battle on against state’s ‘weird’ appeal of anti-lockdown judgment

Infection Updates Covid-19 cases shoot up by huge record 3,267 to 40,792

World Memorial service to be held for Floyd, officers in court


today in print

Read Today's edition