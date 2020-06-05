Covid-19 5.6.2020 01:59 pm

Walter Sisulu University staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Walter Sisulu University Nelson Mandela Drive Campus in Mthatha. Picture via WSU on Facebook.

WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo says the staff member had been working from home and had ‘irregularly’ accessed the East London campus during a lockdown.

A staff member at the Walter Sisulu University (WSU), Buffalo City campus, East London, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The spokesperson for the university, Yonela Tukwayo, confirmed this and said the staff member had been working from home, accessing the campus “irregularly” during the national lockdown.

“I can confirm that WSU’s East London campus has recorded its first case of coronavirus. The staff member has been working from home but had irregularly accessed the campus.  The necessary protocols have been followed and the small group of staff members that had been in contact with the infected person have been informed and they are self-isolating,” said Tukwayo.

