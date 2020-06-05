18 alcohol-related deaths reported in Gauteng since Level 3 started

There have been 18 deaths reported in alcohol-related incidents in Gauteng since the ban on alcohol sales was lifted under lockdown Level 3.

Speaking at a Gauteng Provincial Command Council media briefing on Covid-19 in the province, community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said pedestrians along with motor vehicles were included in the fatalities.

Mazibuko said 124 cases of assault were reported, with 76 of them relating to grievous bodily harm.

“17 sexual assault cases were reported and 16 rape cases were also opened since the start of lockdown Level 3,” she said.

The MEC also highlighted that civilians would be arrested if found in possession of alcohol during the weekends as the Level 3 regulations only allowed the purchase on Mondays to Thursdays between 9am and 5pm.

The regulations also strictly prohibit the consumption of liquor on other premises than in people’s homes.

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku also said his department was concerned over the sale of alcohol in the province.

“There is an upsurge of numbers in our trauma units in hospitals due to alcohol-related incidents. Everything coming with alcohol has got traumatic events,” he said.

During the same briefing, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province had recorded its biggest jump in Covid-19 infections over the past seven-day period with 4,839 infections, and 2,527 of them being active cases.

Makhura said over the last week, the province had recorded an increase of 1,516 cases of Covid-19 with six new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 37.

He said the Johannesburg CBD was declared a hotspot and the majority of these cases were picked up in Johannesburg and Merafong, on the West Rand, where there was an outbreak on the mining belt.

“There is an area that is from Rosebank to the CBD of Johannesburg, and to Mayfair – that would be an area of great concern. We have there 142 active cases,” he said.

The premier said as a result of these increases, the number of recoveries had dipped below the number of active cases.

“It’s an indication that we are getting more new cases than we have ever received before,” he said.

Makhura said he expected the province to start reporting around 300 new cases of coronavirus per day in the near future.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

