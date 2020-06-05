Sassa KZN closes offices after positive Covid-19 cases

South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) offices in KwaZulu-Natal have temporarily shut down due to positive cases of Covid-19.

Regional spokesperson Sandy Godlwana did not confirm how many positive cases but said the three local offices were the Mandeni, Ladysmith, and Midlands District offices.

She said: “The department of health has been requested to test all affected officials and while awaiting the results, these officials will be in self-isolation.”

Godlwana said management had arranged for the decontamination of the district and local offices concerned.

Patrons who use Sassa Midlands District and Ladysmith local offices have been advised to use the eZakheni local office, while the Mandeni customers are encouraged to visit the Stanger local office for all social grants applications or services.

Customers will be informed as soon as the offices have re-opened.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

