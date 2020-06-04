Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says ‘it is not yet time to resume worship’

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has said that “it is not yet time” for Anglican churches “to resume worship” in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Makgoba said on Thursday in “a letter for Pentecost” that it emerged from a preliminary report by a Covid-19 advisory team, comprising of medical, legal and theological experts, as well as “reports from Dioceses” that Anglican churches were not ready to resume worship.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced that religious gatherings of up to 50 people would be permitted under level 3 lockdown, which commenced on 1 June.

“No Diocese so far has pronounced that it is ready to resume worship. Most reports suggest that it will take a month or two – or longer – to gather the data needed before a decision can be made.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to re-opening for worship. Dioceses outside South Africa have differing lockdown regimens. Within South Africa, different Dioceses face differing levels of infection and will have to adjust their strategies according to data on the level of risk in their areas (just as Government is doing).

“The advisory team suggests that Dioceses should show solidarity by agreeing that either all parishes within a Diocese should resume worship, or none should. Since parishes with fewer material resources will find it more difficult to be ready for worship, this would encourage those with more resources to partner and share with others.

“There is a need for legal clarity on levels of approval for coronavirus readiness plans and the legal liability of Dioceses and parishes in the event of infections contracted in church. Some Dioceses suggest that parishes need to be accountable to Dioceses for meeting conditions enabling them to return to worship, with designated Coronavirus Compliance Officers ensuring that safe conditions are met.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.